Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Narzo 30 series in the Indian market. Ahead of the launch, Narzo 30 series has been teased on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart'. The Flipkart listing shows two phones with a text 'Narzo 30 Series Coming Soon!". As Narzo 20 series consists of Narzo 20 & Narzo 20 Pro, we expect Narzo 30 series to also get two devices - Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro. The Flipkart listing does not reveal any specifications of the upcoming devices. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

In addition to this, a report suggests that Flipkart also revealed a video teaser of Narzo 30 series that provides a glance of what the upcoming phones would look like.

Our CEO @MadhavSheth1 is here with his Tech Squad where our #realmeCommunity members will use and review our #Narzobyrealme smartphones before the launch. Stay tuned to see who are the lucky ones! #MadhavsTechSquad pic.twitter.com/PO5ssMNslP — realme (@realmemobiles) February 17, 2021

As per the video, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G handset could be a re-branded version of Realme Q2 that was launched in China in October and debuted in the UK as Realme 7 5G last year. The video reportedly showcases the front side with a punch-hole display and the rear side with multi-camera setup, gradient finish with Narzo branding.

In addition to this, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth, has shared an image that reveals the back of Realme Narzo 30 Pro as well as its retail box on its official Twitter account. As per the image, the phone looks similar to the one that appeared in the Flipkart video teaser. The phone also seems to have a triple rear camera setup which could comprise a 48MP main shooter and an LED flash. Earlier this month, Realme had provided a few options and had asked its customers to choose the design of the retail box of Narzo 30 series. The launch date of Narzo 30 series has not been revealed by the company, however, a new report has revealed that it might get launched by the end of this month.

