Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch its Narzo 30 series. The Narzo 30 series will be introduced as the successor to Narzo 20 series that was launched in 2020. Narzo 30 series could comprise of Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro. Ahead of the launch, a Realme smartphone with a model number 'RMX 3161' has been recently spotted on the TENNA website. Last year, the Narzo 20 Pro phone was also spotted on the TENNA website with a model number 'RMX 2161'. So this hints that the phone with a number 'RMX 3161' will be Narzo 30 Pro. However, the TENNA listing does not reveal the name of the device. Realme X7 5G Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Offers.

As per the listing, the upcoming high-end model of Narzo 30 series is likely to get a 6.5-inch display and either a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery. The Narzo 30 Pro is expected to get a bigger display, upgraded processor, improved cameras, faster-charging facility as compared to Narzo 30. The Pro variant might run on Android 11 based Realme UI & could be offered in a Black shade.

Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 30 series will be budget phones, like its predecessors and might be priced under Rs 15,000. If the company launches Narzo 30 series under Rs 15,000 then it will be one of the companies to launch affordable 5G devices in India.

