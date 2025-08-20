New Delhi, August 20: Realme P4 Pro 5G is launched today in India, expanding the company’s latest P4 series lineup that also includes the Realme P4 5G smartphone. The Realme P4 Pro 5G arrives with advanced specifications and features. It is powered by a Snapdragon processor and comes with a large battery. Realme P4 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 19,999 with launch offers.

The Realme P4 Pro 5G comes with a sleek design with 7.68mm of thickness and weighs around 189 gm. The smartphone is available in three colour options, which include Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy. Tecno Spark Go 5G Sale Starts on August 21, Features 6,000mAh Battery; Check Price and Specifications.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with a dedicated HyperVision AI chip that delivers Ultra HD graphics and supports up to 144FPS for an optimised gaming experience. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz of refresh rate and offers 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

It includes a 50MP AI primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and supports 4K 60FPS video recording. The smartphone's front camera comes with a 50MP lens with 4K dual-view video support. Realme P4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It also comes with an IP65 and IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. iPhone 17e Specifications and Features Leaked, Likely Coming in 2026 With 6.1-Inch OLED Display With 60Hz Refresh Rate; Check More Details.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

Realme P4 Pro 5G with 8GB+128GB model is priced at INR 24,999, while the 8GB+256GB version costs INR 26,999. The 12GB+256GB variant comes at INR 28,999. However, with bank offers and discounts, the Realme P4 Pro 5G price drops to INR 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, INR 21,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and INR 23,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The sale of the smartphone will start on August 27, 2025.

