iPhone 17e launch is expected in 2026, as the iPhone 16e was launched this year, around February. However, ahead of its launch, its specifications have been leaked online, suggesting no major change except in the processor. According to various tipsters, the iPhone 17e could be launched with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will have a new design; however, it may retain the 48MP primary camera and 12MP front-facing camera. iPhone 17e may come with Dynamic Island and Face ID and be offered at a lower price. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: What To Expect in Price, Colors, Display and Battery From Apple iPhone 17 Series.

iPhone 17e Specifications and Features Leaked

iPhone 17e to feature a new design, Dynamic Island, A19 chip, and more, coming next year 🔥 Source: Digital Chat Station#TechTrends #iPhone17e pic.twitter.com/ZjqRKoeAhv — TechMuse (@techmuse_) August 19, 2025

Apple iPhone 17e Leaked Specifications and Features

iPhone 17e specs leaked by DCS: - 60Hz display with Dynamic Island - 12MP front camera - A19 chipset iPhone 16e currently has more than 2000 ratings in India, so iPhone 17e could be a bestseller next year👀 pic.twitter.com/VOZujtDNw0 — Beebom (@beebomco) August 18, 2025

