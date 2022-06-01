Realme Pad X was launched in China last week with a stylus and a keyboard case. Last week, the tablet was teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter. In addition to this, Realme Pad X was recently spotted on the BIS certifications website with model numbers RMP2103, RMP2107 and RMP2108. Now India launch date, colours and storage options have been leaked online. Realme Pad X Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth, India Launch Expected Soon.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

According to a report from 91Mobiles, Realme Pad X will debut in the first half of June i.e. June 15, 2022. The Realme Pad X will be offered in three shades - racing green, glowing grey and glacier blue. It will be available in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Pad X is likely to sport an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2048x1080 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device could come with an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 13MP primary lens and an 8MP selfie lens. Moreover, Realme Pad X is said to run on Realme UI 3.0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2022 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).