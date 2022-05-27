Realme, the Chinese tech giant, officially launched the Pad X tablet on Thursday in the Chinese market. Now, the company is planning to introduce the handset in India. Realme India CEO MadhavSheth has teased the device on his Twitter account. The tweet reads, "#realmePadX has been launched in China. Do you all want it to be launched in India as well? 300 retweets on this post and we will bring it to India!" Realme Pad X Now Official in China; Sale on June 12, 2022.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

Sheth asked the users to retweet the tweet if they want the Realme PadX to be launched in the country. The tweet has got over 400 retweets, which hints that the Realme Pad X will debut soon in India. It will carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese model.

#realmePadX has been launched in China. Do you all want it to be launched in India as well? 300 retweets on this post and we will bring it to India! pic.twitter.com/28ITzZHCCy — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 26, 2022

Realme Pad X will feature an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front shooter.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

It packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 OS. Realme Pad X's price starts at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 15,000). We can expect the price of the Indian variant to be somewhere around it.

