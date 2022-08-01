Realme Pad X is all set to go on sale today in India. The tablet was launched last week, and today, it will be available for purchase for the first time at 12 pm IST via Flipkart and the official Realme website. Customers purchasing the tablet will get a Rs 2,000 discount using SBI and HDFC Bank cards, 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank card and free three months subscription to YouTube Premium. Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 Processor Launched in India; First Sale on August 1, 2022.

Realme Pad X features a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full view LCD display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the tablet gets a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens.

#HeyCreatives! We are amazed by the creativity you have shown. These entries of the #realmeCommunityDesignContest are truly amazing and are inspired by the #realmePadX 🙌 Keep creating and stand a chance to #win* big 💯 Head here to participate: https://t.co/0EiQURGUXf pic.twitter.com/P0P6Ih0dLt — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 30, 2022

It is fuelled by an 8,340mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support. The battery is claimed to offer up to 1.5 months of standby time, 11 hours of video calling, 19 hours of video playback time and up to 138 hours of music streaming. The Realme Pad X is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB + 64GB Wi-Fi model, whereas the 5G variant costs Rs 25,999. The 6GB + 128GB 5G model will be offered at Rs 27,999.

