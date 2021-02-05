Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch 'Realme Race' smartphone in the Chinese market soon. Realme's Marketing Communications Director, Song Qi Aric suggests that the phone might be launched after the Chinese Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year 2021. Aric, shared this piece of information on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. The exact launch date of the phone has not been revealed but it might get launched in this month. The device's name has also not been confirmed yet but it is codenamed as 'Realme Race'. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Smartphones Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs 19,999.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. A new report suggests that Oppo has transferred its 'Ace' series to Realme and therefore it is named as 'Race'. In terms of specifications, Realme Race is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. The device might be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For optics, the phone may get a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera and two 13MP shooters. The upcoming Race handset is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. In addition to this, the device is expected to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system.

