Realme Watch Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com; Check Prices & Offers

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 10:18 AM IST
Realme Watch Online India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker recently launched its smartwatch named 'Realme Watch' in India at Rs 3,999. The Realme Watch is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm IST, through Flipkart & Realme.com. The newly launched Realme's watch will be available with exciting offers such as flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Extra 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit card & more. The watch will be available through offline retailers soon. Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch curbed touchscreen coloured display with a resolution of 320x320 pixels, real-time heart rate monitoring with a dedicated photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor, personalised watch faces, blood oxygen level monitoring, 14 sport modes, music & camera controls & more. The stunning smartwatch also comes with smart notifications for SMS calls, WhatsApp & other apps.

The watch will also be sold with fashion design wrist straps in three different colours i.e. red, blue & green which can be bought for Rs 499 each. Additionally, the Realme smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v5.0 compatible with any smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or above with the Realme Link app. The Realme Watch is fuelled by a 160mAh battery that can provide 9-day battery life if the heart rate monitor is disabled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

