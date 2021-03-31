New Delhi, March 31: Xiaomi on Wednesday announced that Redmi Note 10 Series recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore, within the first two weeks of sale across all platforms. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on March 16, 17 and 18 respectively, across all platforms. Redmi Note 10 Series Launched in India From Rs 11,999.

"We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from our Mi fans within the first fifteen days of sale and would like to take this opportunity to thank our Mi Fans for the love they have showered on us," Sneha Tainwala, Business Head, Redmi India, said in a statement.

The regular Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs 13,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage options and its price starts at Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options carry a price tag of Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes with the same storage option as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Its price starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model and goes up to Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The top model of 8GB RAM and 128GB carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.

