Redmi has introduced the Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White colour variant in China. Both smartphones were initially launched in atomic silver, midnight darkness and time blue colour options. Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ come with similar specifications except for the battery. Redmi Note 11T Pro & Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Milk Salt white variant's pricing starts at CNY 1,599. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt white retails at CNY 1,999 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,199, whereas the 512GB costs CNY 2,399.

Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ models come with a 6.6-inch display, a MediaTek 8100 SoC and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. The only difference is the battery. Redmi Note 11T Pro packs a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, whereas the Note 11T Pro+ variant gets a 4,400mAh battery.

