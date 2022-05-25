Redmi officially launched the Note 11T Pro Series in China. The Redmi Note 11T Pro lineup is introduced as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T Series. The Redmi Note 11T Pro Series comprises Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ models. Both models are now available for pre-bookings in China, with their availability starting from May 31. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 11T Pro comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls, a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, 4,400mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, Dolby Atmos, stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port.

Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11T Pro is priced at CNY 2,099 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,299 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 2,499 for the 8GB + 512GB model. On the other side, Redmi Note 11T Pro costs CNY 1,799 for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 1,899 for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 2,099 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

