New Delhi, January 1: Realme is scheduled to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the official launch of the Realme 16 Pro series on January 6, 2026. The upcoming lineup, which includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the flagship Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, aims to strengthen the brand’s position in the competitive mid-range and premium mid-range segments. Developed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, the series is expected to bring notable hardware upgrades, including high-resolution cameras and large battery capacities.

Technical Specifications and Display

The flagship Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Both models are tipped to support a 144Hz refresh rate, targeting users who value smooth visuals for gaming and everyday navigation. Realme 16 Pro Plus, Realme 16 Pro Launch on January 6; Check Full Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme 16 Pro Series 5G.

Powering the Pro+ variant could be a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The standard Realme 16 Pro may run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 or MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, offering balanced performance for daily use. Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro Plus Launch on January 6, 2026; Here’s All Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme 16 Pro Series 5G.

Camera and Battery Innovations

Photography is likely to be a major highlight. The Realme 16 Pro+ is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom. Both models are expected to feature a 50MP front camera.

Another standout feature is the reported 7,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade over previous generations. Fast charging support is also expected, with the standard Pro model tipped to offer 80W wired charging.

Pricing and Market Availability

While official prices will be revealed at launch, industry estimates suggest the Realme 16 Pro could start at around INR 30,000, while the Realme 16 Pro+ may be priced between INR 35,000 and INR 38,000.

The January 6 launch event will be livestreamed at 12 PM IST. Post-launch, the smartphones are expected to be available via Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and offline retail stores across India.

The Realme number series has traditionally been a high-volume driver for the brand in India, sitting between the budget C-series and the flagship GT lineup. By introducing periscope cameras and large batteries, features usually seen in more expensive devices, Realme appears set to continue its strategy of offering premium hardware in the sub-INR 40,000 segment.

