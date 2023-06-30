Mumbai, June 30: Xiaomi is working on a successor to last year’s Redmi Pad. Now, key details of the upcoming tablet have surfaced in the benchmark listings.

The Redmi Pad 2 (with the model number 23073RPBFC) has been spotted in both the FCC listing and Geekbench sites. As of now, there is no information about its price tag and launch date. Nokia G42 5G Announced with 90Hz Display, QuickFix Repairability: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

Redmi Pad 2 Expected Specifications

According to recent listings and reports, the Redmi Pad 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset (codenamed Bengal) with four 2.40 GHz high-performance cores and four 1.90 GHz efficiency cores. It will be paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

The upcoming handset is likely to run the Android 13 OS-based MIUI 14 for Pad on top. Connectivity options on the device will include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth BLE.

The Redmi Pad 2 is tipped to be backed by a large 8,000mAh battery. It is expected to feature a 10.95-inch 2K IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. For photos and video, the tablet will sport an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. ASUS ZenFone 10 Announced With 144Hz Display, Waterproof Body: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

The upcoming tablet will be available in three RAM + storage options - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128 GB. More details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

