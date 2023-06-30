Mumbai, June 30: ASUS has finally announced the ZenFone 10 smartphone. It features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Additional highlights include IP68 rated (water and dust resistant) build, up to 16GB RAM, vapour chamber cooling technology, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Insta360 GO 3 Announced With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Capability: Check Price, Specs, and Features.

ASUS ZenFone 10 Specifications

The ASUS ZenFone 10 is powered by up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4nm processor with Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB/ 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The new handset runs Android 12 OS with ZenUI. The company is promising two years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Connectivity options include 5G (SA/NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11be 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For photos and videos, the ASUS ZenFone 10 sports a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor (f/1.9 aperture, six-axis gimbal stabilization 2.0, 2x2 OCL PDAF) and a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera (120-degree, Dual PDAF, 8K 24fps video recording).

The Dual SIM (nano + nano) smartphone features a 32MP front camera with RGBW technology for selfies and video calling. It comes with Stereo speakers, Dirac Virtuo for Headphone Spatial Sound, and Two microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology.

The 5.9-inch AMOLED display comes with Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1100 nits peak brightness, 112% DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Nokia G42 5G Announced with 90Hz Display, QuickFix Repairability: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

ASUS ZenFone 10 Price

The ASUS ZenFone 10 is priced at 799 Euros (approx Rs. 71,305) for 8GB + 128GB variant. While the 8GB + 256GB model costs 849 Euros (approx Rs. 75,765), the 16GB + 512GB variant comes at 929 Euros (approx Rs. 82,905). It comes in Midnight Black, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Aurora Green and Starry Blue colour options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).