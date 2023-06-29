Mumbai, June 29: HMD Global has unveiled a new Nokia G-series smartphone. It comes with a QuickFix repairability feature and OZO Playback.

For Nokia G42 5G, the company has partnered with iFixit to allow users to easily replace damaged parts like cracked screens, charging ports, and batteries on their own. iFixit provides step-by-step repair guides and affordable replacement parts. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Specs Leaked: From Price to Camera Details, Here's All We Know.

Nokia G42 5G Specifications

The Nokia G42 5G sports a 6.56-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1612), a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits of brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The new handset is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, 4GB/ 6GB RAM, and up to 5GB virtual RAM. The 128GB storage can be expanded (up to 1TB) with a MicroSD card. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and offers up to three days of usage.

The Nokia G42 5G runs Android 13 and comes with two years of operating system upgrades. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC GPS/ AGPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C (USB 2.0), OTG and 3.5mm audio jack.

For photos and videos, the company has added a 50MP camera (f/1.8 aperture) on the back, It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a LED flash. The 8MP front camera comes with Night Mode 2.0, AI Portrait and OZO 3D audio capture.

Additional features include an IP52 rating (water and dust resistance), Biometric face unlock, Side fingerprint sensor, aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX Classic and OZO Playback. OnePlus V Fold To Feature 7.8-inch 2K Foldable Screen: From Specs to Camera Details, Here's All We Know.

Nokia G42 5G Price

The Nokia G42 5G is priced in the UK at 199 GBP (approx Rs 20,635) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in So Purple colour option. Pink and Grey versions will be added soon. The company has not announced the Indian launch date yet.

