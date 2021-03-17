Redmi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Redmi Smart TV X Series in India. The new Smart TV X Series comes in three sizes. The X50 model is priced at Rs 32,999 whereas the X55 and the X65 models cost Rs 38,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. The Redmi Smart TV X Series will be available for sale on March 26, 2021 via Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi Studio offline stores. Redmi Note 10 Pro First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & Mi.com.

Redmi Smart TV X Series runs on Android TV 10 based PatchWall UI with access to Google Assistant. All models of Redmi Smart TV X Series comes powered by a 64-bit Quad-core MediaTek A55 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for apps and app data.

Redmi Smart TV X50 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

And finally, the #RedmiSmartTVX50. This beauty is priced at Rs.32,999! Retweet and let us know which of these amazing variants got you swooning!#XLExperience #RedmiSmartTV pic.twitter.com/9n6YLxZ8DX — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) March 17, 2021

The new TV also gets a built-in Google Chromecast, auto low-latency mode for better performance with gaming, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, optical, Bluetooth 5 and 3.5mm audio connectivity.

Redmi Smart TV X55 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The Redmi Smart TV X Series comes in three screen sizes - a 65-inch, a 55-inch and a 50-inch. All three models support 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Reality Flow and Vivid Picture Engine. The new Redmi Smart TV X Series will rival the likes of Xiaomi's Mi TVs, premium smart TVs from companies such as Samsung, LG and others.

