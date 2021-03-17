Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The handset will be made available at 12 noon through Amazon India and Mi.com. The device was launched in the country under the Redmi Note 10 Series a couple of weeks ago. The phone will be available for online sale with a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions and Rs 5,000 cashback on purchases made via MobiKwik. Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB & 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB cost Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. Redmi Note 10 Series Launched in India From Rs 11,999; First Online Sale on March 16, 2021.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. For optics, the device sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary camera with a Samsung GW3 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP super macro snapper and a 2mp depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The handset is fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system.

