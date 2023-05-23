Mumbai, May 23: Reliance Jio is reportedly setting up a Tesla manufacturing plant in India. Recently, a special India visit of Tesla executives was also reported. This generated excitement about Elon Musk's electric cars in the country. However, for now, it is looking to diversify its production outside of China.

Now, reports claim that Reliance Jio is also in talks to build a private 5G network exclusively for Tesla’s factory operations. Along with faster speeds, it will offer features like connected car solutions and production process automation. More details will likely emerge as Tesla finalizes its plans to set up a manufacturing unit in India. Tesla Cars Coming to Indian Market? Tesla Executives Likely To Visit India This Week, Meet Modi Government Officials, Says Report.

Reliance Jio is pushing to offer 5G networks for various enterprises n the country. It is targeting firms across sectors such as automobile, healthcare, and manufacturing. A Private 5G Network can offer enhanced data speed within their premises.

As the 5G rollout expands, private networks might emerge as a new segment. It can increase network control for tailored configurations and extensive coverage in remote areas. The companies will also be able to keep sensitive operational data on-premises. Elon Musk Reveals He Likes Indian Food, Calls Butter Chicken With Naan 'Insanely Good'.

Bharti Airtel has also partnered with Tech Mahindra to offer a '5G for Enterprise' solution at Mahindra and Mahindra’s Chakan facility.

