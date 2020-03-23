Reliance Jio Introduces New Rs 251 'Work From Home' Recharge Plan Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Check Out Benefits

Reliance Jio (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 23: As the coronavirus outbreak in India has forced employees to work from home, Reliance Jio has introduced new "work from home" plan. This new plan solely offers data benefits and doesn't come with other offers. The similar work from home plans are also introduced by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and ACT Fibernet. ‘Work From Home’ Continues to Trend As Netizens Share Glimpses of How Self-Quarantine Looks Like Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The new Jio plan is priced at Rs 251 and offers 102GB data for 51 days, which means 2GB data per day. The plan, however, does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. It is an add-on package which gives the user additional data benefit along with their daily data allotment.

Hence, let's say that if your current plan offers you 2GB data. Then the new Jio 'work from home' plan will activate after you use up your daily high-speed data limit. Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Difficult For Employees at 54 Percent of Indian Companies, Says Report.

Recently, Jio has also modified some of its add-on vouchers. Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 prepaid plans now give two times more data. Rs 11 recharge now comes with 800MB of data and 75 minutes of non-Jio calls, compared to 400MB earlier.

Similarly, Rs 21 4G recharge voucher offers 2GB data and 200 minutes of talk time. Rs 51 voucher gives 6GB data and 500 minutes. Rs 101 voucher now comes with 12GB of data and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calling minutes. Notably, if your data limit is reached, you can still use internet services at a reduced speed of 64 kbps.