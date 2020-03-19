‘Work From Home’ Continues to Trend As Netizens Share Glimpses of How Self-Quarantine Looks Like Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Work From Home Tweets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the wake of coronavirus, the majority of the people are working from home. In an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, companies and other organisations are encouraging their employees to stay at home and work. While it is essential to stay back at home, one cannot deny that the change in routine is not much exciting as we all have always hoped otherwise. Ever since companies have mandated work from home, people are taking to Twitter to show the world how they are coping with it amid the global crisis. ‘Work From Home’ has been trending on the microblogging site ever since. Netizens are either making memes or sharing makeshift desk ideas or introducing the world to their furry buddies as WFH colleagues. Work from home continues to trend accompanied by viral hashtag with people sharing glimpses of how self-quarantine life looks like amid the coronavirus scare. Working From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Twitterati Come Up With Great Makeshift Desk Ideas to Deal With WFH.

Every day, people are sharing how life currently is as they self-quarantine. This time is no easy, but netizens are keeping their spirits high, entertaining themselves sharing their work from home days and their progress coping with the situation. After #MyQuarantineInSixWords which was trending today morning, #WorkFromHome is running as the top trend on Twitter, with social media users sharing pictures and videos of how they are passing each day, amid the pandemic. WFH Funny Memes: These Relatable Jokes on Working From Home Will Keep You and Your Coworkers Motivated With Some Humour.

Work From Home Trends on Twitter

#WorkFromHome setup complete. New colleague encroaching on my workspace. pic.twitter.com/MOaVCjP0qk — Paul Young (@pmyoung84) March 19, 2020

For Most of the Indians!

He Will Learn Soon!

Simba is not yet familiar with the concept of #WorkFromHome 🤷 pic.twitter.com/PEv3wVhB6P — Smriti Arora (@SmritiArora1024) March 19, 2020

WFH Companions!

Beautiful Space

Goodbye London, and hello to my #workfromhome space in Wales for the time being...💻📞 pic.twitter.com/FcC8WZ74pm — Bethan James (@thebethanjames) March 19, 2020

Great!

#WorkFromHome Day 1: I’ve organised my desktop and ordered a kilo of coffee beans. pic.twitter.com/r0YcT5L7ST — Akif K (@Ak1fK) March 19, 2020

LOL!

#WorkFromHome Today I was on Video Call with Boss and mom ne DAAL mei TADKA lagaya ussi waqt 😣😣😣 Bus fir kya Aisa khaasi hua ki meeting toh cancel ho hi gaya or boss ne 1 week ka leave or sanction kar diya 😬😬😬 Mumma rocks 😊✌🏽 — Avinash Sharma 🇮🇳 (@avinashasks) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll has increased to 9,278 with 225,724 reported cases globally. While China reported no new infections today, the pandemic has gripped the rest of the world. People are urged to stay back at home, avoid human contacts and maintain social distance to limit the spread of the deadly virus.