San Francisco, Aug 3: Roblox which launched open beta for Quest 2 and Pro devices, available via App Lab, has crossed one million downloads on Meta Quest devices. Roblox CEO David Baszucki on Wednesday announced that this open beta crossed one million downloads in the first five days of its launch.

"Roblox Beta went live on Meta Quest on 7/27. We have seen well over one million downloads in the first 5 days -- another step towards Roblox everywhere, on all devices," Baszucki posted on X. Google News Update: Tech Giant Adds 2 New Indian Languages to Expand Language Web and Support News Publishers.

Roblox on Meta Quest is available for any user who is 13 and older. Currently, users can not buy Robux-- Roblox currency-- in the open beta. However, they can still purchase items, but will not be able to buy additional Robux using their Meta Quest device.

According to Meta, the open beta is a good opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimise their existing games for Quest and build new ones for virtual reality (VR) while gathering input and feedback from the Quest community. That means developers will be able to experiment, learn and iterate on VR experiences before Roblox is ready for prime time and its full release on the Meta Quest Store. Dell Technologies Introduced New AI Offerings to Boost Generative AI Models Globally.

As Roblox is cross-platform, users can connect, play and hang out with friends across Xbox, iOS, Android and desktop. Also, parents will be able to use existing Meta Quest parental supervision tools to help create a level of safety and supervision.