New Delhi, Aug 1: Dell Technologies on Tuesday introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) offerings to help customers quickly and securely build Generative AI models on-premises to accelerate improved outcomes and drive new levels of intelligence.

Dell Generative AI Solutions include a new suite of Dell products and services, in collaboration with chip maker Nvidia, to help businesses gain real-time insights and enable innovation through intelligence. Smartphones Coming in August 2023: From OnePlusOpen to Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Vivo V29 Series Launch, List of Major Phones Arriving Soon.

"Our new suite of solutions help deliver and scale GenAI projects to enable business transformation, unlock productivity gains, and allow for trusted insights from company-proprietary data and IP," Chris Kelly, senior vice president, Data Center Solutions, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

The 'Dell Validated Design' for Generative AI with Nvidia is an inferencing blueprint optimised to speed the deployment of a modular, secure and scalable platform for GenAI in the enterprise, according to the company. It is now available globally through traditional channels and Dell APEX. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Get Titanium Frames and Innovative EV Battery Tech; Checkout the Persistent Speculations.

"Dell Technologies and Nvidia are building on our long-standing relationship to enable organisations to harness this capability to better serve their customers, more fully support their employees and fuel innovation across their operations," Manuvir Das, vice president, Enterprise Computing, Nvidia, said in a statement.

Another offering -- 'Dell Professional Services' will deliver a broad spectrum of new capabilities to help customers accelerate GenAI adoption to improve their operational efficiency and advance innovation.

Dell Professional Services for Generative AI are now available in select countries. Moreover, 'Dell Precision workstations' will allow AI developers and data scientists to develop and fine-tune GenAI models locally before deploying at scale.

Precision workstations provide performance and reliability with up to four Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs in a single workstation to run AI software frameworks 80 per cent faster than the previous generation, the company said.

Dell Precision workstations (7960 Tower, 7865 Tower, 5860 Tower) with Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs will be available globally in early August.

"With our new Gen-AI infrastructure, software and services, we aim to empower businesses to have a competitive edge in their respective industries by providing them with a robust infrastructure," Manish Gupta, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

Further, the company mentioned that the built-in AI software, 'Dell Optimizer', learns and responds to the way people work, improving performance across applications, network connectivity and audio.

The latest feature will allow mobile workstation users to leverage GenAI models to improve performance for the application in use while minimising the impact on battery runtime. Dell Optimizer adaptive workload will be available globally on select Precision mobile workstations on August 30.