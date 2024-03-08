Mumbai, March 8: Samsung has confirmed that it will launch its two smartphones in its popular A series—the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G. These new smartphones will be introduced with latest specifications and features for the Indian market, along with a best-in-segment camera setup. The new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G will be introduced on March 11, 2024, and speculation has already started in the market.

After Samsung's recent introduction of its flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the company will offer new premium mid-range smartphones for customers. According to a report by Business Standard, Samsung said in a press note that the upcoming smartphones will be introduced with powerful processors and flagship-inspired designs and offer a premium experience. The Samsung A series has previously provided smartphones with a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 flagship series. iQOO Z9 5G Price and Storage Details Leaked Ahead of Launch on March 12: Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specifications, Features and Price (Expected)

The report said that Samsung's upcoming Samsung A55 5G will likely be powered by the 4nm architecture-based Exynos 1480 processor and will also have AMD graphics. Further, the report highlighted that the Samsung A55 5G is expected to have a 50-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.56-inch sensor. It is also expected to have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A55 5G could be launched with a 32-megapixel front camera.

It is expected to have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, OneUI 6 based on the latest Android 14, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to have the following RAM and storage options: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. According to the report by English Jagran, the A55 5G may cost around €480 (about Rs 43,414) for the 128GB variant and €530 (about Rs 47,926) for the 256GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications, Features and Price (Expected)

According to the report by Business Standard, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G may be launched with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 1380 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Further, the device is expected to have an Android 14-based OneUI 6 operating system. The Galaxy A35 5G will likely have a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.96-inch sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the device may have a 13-megapixel camera for taking selfies. POCO M6 5G With Airtel 5G Offer Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to come in two RAM and storage options —6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. According to the report by English Jagran, the prices of the variants will likely be around €380 (about Rs 34,375) and €450 (about Rs 40,707), respectively. Both of these Samsung smartphones will reportedly be launched in the premium mid-range segment on March 11, 2024, at 2:30 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).