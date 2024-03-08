New Delhi, March 8: POCO has launched the POCO M6 5G in collaboration with Airtel. The POCO M6 5G was launched in December 2023 and now it has come with an Airtel 5G offer. The POCO M6 5G Airtel 5G offer includes a one-time data bonus for Airtel prepaid customers.

As per a report of India TV, the POCO M6 5G Airtel variant has been launched in India. The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 8,799 for the base model with an Airtel prepaid connection. The base model of the POCO M6 5G Airtel variant features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone also comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations. Indian Artificial Intelligence Startup Navana.ai Launches ‘Bodhi’ Second-Generational Multilingual Voice Model, Available in 11 Languages.

Airtel prepaid customers can expect a 50GB one-time mobile data bonus upon purchase of the POCO M6 5G Airtel 5G variant and non-Airtel users can avail of doorstep SIM delivery with the same data benefit. The M6 5G Airtel variant comes in three colour options which include Orion Blue, Galactic Black and Polaris Green. The smartphone is expected to be available from March 10.

POCO M6 5G Airtel 5G Variant Specifications and Features

The POCO M6 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone runs on the Android 13-based MIUI 14. The POCO M6 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. The display of the smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. WhatsApp Call Logs Soon Coming to Google’s Phone App, Will Appear With Other Calls in Dialer's History; Check More Details.

The smartphone is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The POCO M6 5G comes with a dual-camera setup, which includes a 50MP AI main camera and a secondary sensor. The smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

