Mumbai, August 26: Samsung One UI 8 is expected to launch soon for various compatible devices. The company has already rolled out the latest One UI 8 for Samsung Galaxy Fold7 and Samsung Galaxy Flip7 smartphones. Samsung recently shared the details of the development of its new operating system and likely hinted that it would be introduced for many other devices soon. The latest One UI update will likely be rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series first and then for the other models.

The Samsung One UI 8 update will be based on the Android 16 update recently introduced in the Android 16 OS. Several new features are expected to be released to many devices in the latest operating system. It will offer a more personalised experience, including dynamic wallpaper, group audio sessions with Auracast and Quick Share improvement, and other upgrades. Comet Plus Coming Soon: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Introducing a New Browser Equivalent to Apple News+ for AIs.

Samsung One UI 8 Update Supported Devices

Samsung One UI 8 update will be released for many Galaxy devices, including phones and tablets. It will be rolled out for the S series, Z Fold and Flip foldables, Tab series, and A series. Check the full list here.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung One UI Update: Key Features Expected

According to Samsung's official post, the One UI 8 update will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company said it would focus on bringing customer experience (CX), user experience (UX) and multimodal AI. It will bring AI innovation with FlexWindow and innovative multi-tasking on a large screen. The Samsung One UI update will be introduced as the company collaborates with Google. Further, Samsung said to offer strong security and "emotion-bracing design". ‘OpenAI Learning Accelerator’: Sam Altman-Run AI Firm Announces India-First Initiative To Empower Teachers and Educators With AI Tools.

Samsung One UI Update Release Timeline

Samsung is expected to launch its latest Android 16-powered One UI 8 update around September 2025. The date has yet to be announced.

