Mumbai, March 5: Samsung One UI 7 beta has been released, bringing Galaxy AI experiences to more devices. The company said that the new One UI 7 beta allows testers across the world to experience mobile AI. The latest update includes various improvements and capabilities for various Samsung Galaxy smartphones. After the beta update, the company will reportedly release the final Samsung One UI 7 update in April 2025.

In the latest One UI 7 beta update, Samsung focused on artificial intelligence features. The update includes Galaxy AI integration, new interface changes, image and video editing and enhancement, security and privacy-focused features, and more. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Users Get 3 Months of Free YouTube Premium.

Samsung One UI 7 New Features and Improvements

Galaxy AI Integration: The beta update includes call transcripts, advanced writing assist tools and AI-powered options to summarise and format the content. The Samsung One UI 7 beta update has included various features related to the operating system.

Redesigned User Interface: The Samsung One UI 7 update improves the user experience by providing new widgets, lock screens and customisations. The company claims the beta update removed visual clutter and offered "simple, impactful and emotive design."

Camera UX: To enhance photography, the One UI 7 beta comes with more intuitive control over the advanced settings, including camera buttons, controls and node reorganisation. It includes a zoom control.

Samsung One UI 7 List of Devices

Samsung's latest beta update will be available for devices including Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 in India, Korea, the UK and the US starting from March 6, 2025 (tomorrow). Samsung One UI 7 will be released for Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series and A55 devices this month. Nothing Phone 3a Series Launched in India, Sale To Start on March 11; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Smartphones.

The One UI 7 update was rolled out for the Galaxy S24 series to multiple countries, including India, Korea, Germany, Poland, the US, and the UK, on December 5, 2024. Since this is the beta update, the customers with these devices must apply to join the beta programme via Samsung Members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).