Samsung Galaxy F13 is now available for sale in India. The smartphone debuted in the country last week, and now, it is listed for purchase on Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy F13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. Customers purchasing the handset will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit, debit card EMI transactions, Rs 1,000 off on HDFC credit card non-EMI transactions and more. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

The Galaxy F13 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD waterdrop notch display. It is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F13 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.0. It comes in blue, green and copper colours.

