Samsung India has officially launched the Galaxy F13 today in the country. The Galaxy F13 is quite similar to the Galaxy M13, which was launched in May. Samsung's latest offering will be made available for sale on June 29, 2022, via Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail stores. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount using HDFC Bank cards. Samsung Galaxy F13 To Be Launched in India on June 22, 2022.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F13 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It comes powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F13 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie lens.

The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy F13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).