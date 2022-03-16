Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is now available for sale in India. The handset was launched in the country on March 8, 2022, and now, it is listed on Flipkart. Sale offers include a flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card, credit and debit EMI transactions, a 10 percent off on SBI credit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, up to Rs 16,999 via exchange deals. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it sports a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The sale is live! The much-awaited #GalaxyF23 5G is finally here. pic.twitter.com/5PW0NtsRMx — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 16, 2022

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 128GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999.

