Samsung India has launched the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone today in the country. The device has been introduced as the successor to the Galaxy F22 phone, which was launched last year. The handset will go on sale on March 16 at 12 noon, via Flipkart, Samsung and select retail stores. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Launching Today in India, Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Make way for the Frevolutionary, the all-new #GalaxyF23 5G. The Frevolutionary smartphone comes packed with first-ever features in the Galaxy F-series such as Snapdragon 750G Processor for Frevolutionary gaming, pic.twitter.com/JT0ZBMZIxS — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 7, 2022

The Galaxy F23 5G comes packed with a 5,000 battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 18,499.

