Samsung India will officially launch the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone today in India. The handset will be unveiled as the successor to the Galaxy F22 phone, which was launched last year. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Samsung India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Set for March 8, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

The device has also been listed on Flipkart, which reveals its key specifications. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will sport an FHD+ 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass protection.

Make way for the Frevolutionary, the all-new #GalaxyF23 5G. The Frevolutionary smartphone comes packed with first-ever features in the Galaxy F-series such as Snapdragon 750G Processor for Frevolutionary gaming, pic.twitter.com/JT0ZBMZIxS — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 7, 2022

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC. For optics, it will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Galaxy F23 5G phone will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The handset will come with 12-band 5G connectivity and will be available in two colours - aqua blue and forest green.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Samsung will announce the pricing of Galaxy F23 5G during the event. However, reports have claimed that it will be priced under Rs 20,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2022 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).