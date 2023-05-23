New Delhi, May 23: South Korean tech giant Samsung is readying up for yet another new smartphone launch in India. The new Samsung Galaxy F54 is reportedly soon to join the F-series family.

The upcoming new Galaxy F54 has got rendered and the render images reveal the full rear design of the phone with its camera modules and colour options. Very recently another leak revealed the phone’s specs and price. Here are all the details for you to checkout. Apple Hiring! Apple Recruiting Professionals in Generative AI Space, Set To Join AI Battle With Its Own Chatbot To Rival ChatGPT and Bard.

Samsung Galaxy F54 Render Details:

The Samsung Galaxy F54’s render images is shown in two colour options – Silver with an iridescent sheen and Dark Blue. The back panel is shown to stack a triple camera setup with separate circular rings as well as LED flash, which looks quite reminiscent of the Galaxy A54.

The handset is supposed to come with side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and volume rocker and power button are also placed on the right side. While the front design is not yet known, a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels are expected. iQOO Z7s Launched in India With Snapdragon 695, 64MP Main and 44W Charging Capability; Here’s Price and All Key Details.

As per the reports, the new Samsung Galaxy F54 will boast of flagship cameras, which will include a no-shake OIS main camera, enhanced night photography features nightography and an Astrolapse feature.

Samsung Galaxy F54 - Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and get powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is supposed to come with a 108MP OIS primary sensor camera teamed with an 8MP ultra wide-angle and a 2MP snappers, while a 32MP front facing selfie camera will also be there.

The Galaxy F54 5G is likely run on Android 13 OS topped with One UI 5. It is expected to pack in a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G - Expected India Price

As per the recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G box price is Rs 35,999 for the 8GB/256GB version. As the actual market price is always a bit lower than the box price, latest reports speculate the price to be actually in the range of Rs 26,000 to Rs 27,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).