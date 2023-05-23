New Delhi, May 23: Apple has been known for its innovations and offering products with superb quality and efficiency. The tech giant is also known to be constantly working on several innovative tech to wow the audience and offer gadgets that can actually help the users in several ways.

Hence, Apple’s prowess in tech advancements is a well-known fact. Back in 2011, Apple introduced Siri, when the concept of a virtual assistant was hardly known. Siri came as a fascinating concept and became a runaway success. Cut to the present time, and the world is in awe of the artificial intelligence powered tools, especially generative AI. Hence, it is only natural that Apple would want to be a big part of this growing craze. Apple iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 Beta Versions Released for Developers; Learn How To Access the Beta Versions.

Apple & AI

Microsoft and Google are currently locked in a tight battle in the AI space. While several tech majors are jumping on the bandwagon, Apple is also expected to join the race, but in a big way with a sophisticated product.

Hence, while Microsoft owned OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard AI chatbots are all the rage now, Apple is thought to be deep in work developing its own contender. However, Apple hasn't announced any AI chatbot yet.

Nevertheless, this is supposed to change soon, as the tech giant’s US careers page suggests. realme Revolutionising the Smartphone Industry With New Level of Innovations.

Apple Hiring In Generative AI Department

Apple is hiring to fill in its new generative AI roles as per its careers page. The Cupertino based tech giant in hiring in several fields all related to generative AI. And hence, a lot of people who are skilled in generative artificial intelligence field have bright careers ahead, as the tech giants are all hankering after them,

Apple’s own ChatGPT or Bard rival may be sometime away yet, but the company’s aggressive hiring in this field clearly indicates that we are going to see a fascinating AI tool or product from Apple in near future. In the meantime, Apple like a few other tech giants has banned its employees from using ChatGPT due to data leak concerns. South Korean tech major Samsung has also recently banned all its employees from using ChatGPT.

