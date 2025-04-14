Samsung Galaxy M56 To Launch on April 17, 2025 With Notable Design Change; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Likely Price

Mumbai, April 14: Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy M56 5G in India on April 17, 2025. The company's upcoming Galaxy M series will have notable design changes, especially the rear camera module. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy M56 5G specifications and features have been leaked online, along with the likely price. The Galaxy M56 5G is set to launch in India on April 17 at 12 PM IST.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be launched in India with better performance, specifications, and features compared to the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G. The users will also get a new operating system and AI features along with the new design of the model. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and its official website. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch in India Tomorrow; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will likely launch with a 7.2mm thickness and 180-gram weight. It may have a Super AMOLED display for a better viewing experience for the users. The Galaxy M56 5G will likely have a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for the screen. The reports said the device may run on an Exynos 1480 mobile processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will likely have a 12MP selfie camera on the front and a triple rear camera setup with flash. It is expected to have a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Besides these specifications, the Samsung M56 5G is expected to have several AI features in the Android 15-based OneUI operating system. OnePlus 13T Teaser Leaked Ahead of Launch in China, Shows Changes in Design, Camera Module; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price in India

Reports suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price could be around INR 20,000 to INR 30,000. The smartphone may have variants with different RAM and storage options, based on which the price may change. The company has yet to confirm India's official Samsung Galaxy M56 5G launch date.

