Beijing, April 14: The OnePlus 13T teaser was leaked online ahead of the smartphone's launch in China, revealing changes in the design and camera module. The teaser was shared on a Chinese social media platform and showed the OnePlus 13T with a dual-camera setup on the rear along with a flash. The OnePlus 13 series, including the OnePlus 13 5G and OnePlus 13R 5G, followed a Hasselblad quad-camera design. However, the upcoming OnePlus 13T (previously known as OnePlus 13 mini), based on the teaser, will omit that.

The OnePlus 13T leaked design was shared on the internet by many users. It shows the white variant with a vertical dual-camera design and a OnePlus logo on the rear. The newly leaked OnePlus 13T teaser showed that the smartphone will also come in darker shades. The reports said that it would be launched in three colours. The company has taken a different approach with the launch of its new smartphone, the OnePlus 13T series.

OnePlus 13T Leaked Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13T will be launched in China, and notable changes will be made in the design. It will be a compact device compared to the other models in the OnePlus 13 series, reportedly having only a 6.3-inch screen. It is expected that the display will run on a 120Hz refresh rate and offer 1,600 nits brightness through HBM. The leaked details suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC will power the smartphone.

The flagship processor will likely be mated with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. In terms of a smoother scrolling experience, users will get the Android 15 operating system out of the box. The OnePlus 13T teaser showed that it may come with a 6,100mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. The smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT 700 sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor. It may also have a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus may add Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 versions for connectivity in the 13T model. Besides, the device is expected to have an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, an action button instead of an alert slider, an NFC, an IR blaster for remote control, and a weight of 185 grams.

OnePlus 13T Price in China, Expected India Launch

OnePlus 13T may be priced around CNY 4,000 to CNY 4,500, around INR 47,000 to INR 53,000 in China. It will likely offer top-notch performance with compact size.

