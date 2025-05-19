New Delhi, May 19: Samsung is reportedly getting ready to unveil its next Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S25 FE, in certain global markets, including India by the end of this year. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to bring significant upgrades in areas like camera quality, and performance over its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE.

The smartphone is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As per reports, the Galaxy S25 FE launch might take place in between late September and early October. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be priced in India within the range of INR 50,000 to INR 55,000. Samsung Galaxy AI Suite Might Bring Image-to-Video Tool for Future Smartphones; Know What To Expect.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy S25 FE. However, reports indicate that the smartphone from the upcoming Galaxy S25 series with the model number SM-S731U, has been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at some early specification details. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with an AMOLED display and may be powered by an Exynos processor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be equipped with the Exynos 2400 or Exynos 2400e processor and may come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is also likely that Samsung could release the Galaxy 25 FE with different chipsets in different regions, depending on the market. OnePlus 13s Launch in India on June 5, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. The smartphone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear. It may include a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP telephoto lens that will likely support 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 FE could be equipped with a 12MP front camera.

