OnePlus 13s launch date in India is set on June 5. The smartphone may come in three colour options, which is likely to include Pastel Green, Soft Pink and Black. The device may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is anticipated to come with a 6.32-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and 1.5K resolution. OnePlus 13s price in India is likely to be around INR 50,000. iPhone 17 Series: Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max May Launch in September 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Will Launch in India on June 5, 2025

