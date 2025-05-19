New Delhi, May 19: Samsung is said to be developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that can turn images into short video clips. As per reports, the upcoming tool will let its users to choose a photo from their gallery, after which the AI is said to analyse the image and generate a short video by adding motion effects. The exact way the technology works has not been shared yet, but it is expected to use advanced image processing and machine learning to turn images into short videos.

A tipster PandaFlashPro on X (formerly Twitter) leaked that Samsung is developing image-to-video AI features for future Smartphones. The tipster also mentioned that this AI-powered feature may be able to generate a short video of a few seconds by using a normal image. However, no further information about how the feature works or its technical details has been revealed yet. The upcoming feature is expected to be part of Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite and might be introduced as part of Samsung’s next software One UI 8.0 update. OnePlus 13s Launch in India on June 5, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

X User Says ‘Samsung Is Developing Image-to-Video AI Features for Future Smartphones’

Samsung is Developing Image-To-Video AI Features for Future Smartphones. — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) May 14, 2025

The leak appears to follow a trend in the smartphone industry. Honor 400 Pro is also expected to come with a similar feature. It is said to use Google’s Veo 2 model, which may create a five-second video from one image. Although the feature may be initially free, users will likely need a subscription to continue using it in the future. iPhone 17 Series: Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max May Launch in September 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung has not officially confirmed when the new image-to-video feature will be available. However, based on its past developments, there are speculations that the company may offer a more advanced solution. Although it is not confirmed, there is a strong possibility that Samsung might use Google’s Veo 2 or a similar model to support its upcoming image-to-video tool.

