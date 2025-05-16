New Delhi, May 16: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to be the next device to launch following the global release of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The mid-range smartphone is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 FE. It is said to bring significant upgrades in camera quality, performance, and display features. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may feature an AMOLED display and be powered by an Exynos chipset.

The upcoming Samsung S25 series phone, with model number SM-S731U, has reportedly appeared in a Geekbench listing, revealing early details about its performance capabilities. Samsung has not yet announced the launch date for the Galaxy S25 FE. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Teased, Will Launch Alongside Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T on May 27 in India; Know What To Expect.

Although the design, specifications, and pricing remain unclear, recent reports have revealed hints about the expected launch timeline and some key upgrades the smartphone may offer. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely launch with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India. The expected launch timeline is said to be in late September to early October. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India is likely to be between INR 50,000 and INR 55,000. OnePlus 13s Price Tipped Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The Galaxy S25 FE with punch hole display is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with a dual camera setup at the rear. It may include a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 FE may feature a 12MP front camera.

