New Delhi, September 4: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is launched in India with advanced specifications and features to the Fan Edition smartphone lineup. The Galaxy S25 FE comes with Exynos processor and a triple camera setup. Alongside the smartphone, the tech giant also introduced its flagship tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 FE comes in four colour options, which include Navy, Black, and White. The smartphone comes with a thickness of 7.8mm, and it weighs 190 gm. The smartphone display is protected with Corning Gorilla Victus+ and it is equipped with Galaxy AI features. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest ‘World’s Slimmest and Lightest’ Smartphone Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Galaxy S25 FE is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset. The S25 FE includes 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. Samsung said, "Galaxy S25 FE is built to deliver ultra-smooth gaming and faster responsiveness. With hardware-based ray tracing for more realistic graphics and a 13% larger vapor chamber to keep heat in check, it brings next gen visuals to life even during intense action."

The smartphones come with a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy S25 FE includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, along with a 12MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 4,900mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. It also supports video playback up to 28 hours. The smartphone runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16, and offers IP68 dust and water resistance. itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India With IP54 Rating and Military Grade Certification; Check Price and Other Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be priced at USD 650 (around INR 57,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at USD 710 (approximately INR 62,570). Samsung is also expected to soon share details about its price and availability in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).