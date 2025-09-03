itel A90 Limited Edition launched in India with an IP54 rating and MIL-STD-810H shock resistance certification. The company said itel A90 Limited Edition was the "segment's first Military Grade Certified smartphone under INR 7,000. The device offers dust and water resistance and has a drop-proof, rugged design and DTS sound experience. It continues to have the same other specifications and features as the standard itel A90 model. Vivo V60e Price in India and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Details.

itel A90 Limited Edition Price, New Update Revealed

The long wait has come to an end! 🚀 Meet the itel A90 Limited Edition – Segment’s 1st Military Grade Certified Smartphone under 7K! 💪📱 With Max Style and Max Durability, it packs MIL-STD-810H shock resistance, IP54 dust & water protection, and drop-proof toughness - all… pic.twitter.com/HOGTeEzlwH — itel India (@itel_india) September 3, 2025

