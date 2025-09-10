New Delhi, September 10: Samsung Galaxy S26 series is reportedly in the works and is said to be unveiled early next year. While an official confirmation from the company is still months away, leaks and speculations have already started to surface online. The upcoming lineup is expected to include three models, which may be the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be scheduled for a launch in January 2026, possibly during the latter half of the month. Galaxy S26 Ultra could be priced around INR 1,59,990 in India. As per reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Edge camera specifications have been leaked online. Samsung Mocks Apple Over Launching iPhone 17 Series With 48MP Triple Cameras, Says ‘48MP x 3 Still Doesn’t Equal 200MP’.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly set to arrive with a quad rear camera setup. It is said to include a 200MP primary sensor, paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens. The device may also feature a 50MP telephoto camera offering 5x zoom and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may come with a dual-camera arrangement, which could include a 200MP main sensor along with a 50MP ultrawide lens. OnePlus 15 Launch Expected in 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, 165Hz Display; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

Earlier leaks have also hinted at new privacy-focused features. As per reports, the S26 Ultra is allegedly coming with "Flex Magic Pixel" technology, which could alter screen pixels to limit side viewing angles and prevent screen spying. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be noticeably slimmer compared to its predecessor. The device is reportedly expected to weigh around 217 gm. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a 4.5 mm camera bump, which could bring the thickness of the smartphone to approximately 12.4 mm.

