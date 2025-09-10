Samsung mocked Apple after it launched the iPhone 17 series with triple 48MP cameras on the rear. The Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) social media handle on X posted, "48MP x 3 still doesn't equal 200MP 🙃 #iCant". The South Korean tech giant trolled Apple for not upgrading its camera and still not having enough megapixels to compete with its 200MP primary camera smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Galaxy S25 Edge and other models. Does Apple iPhone 17 Pro Come With Rotating Rear Camera? Know the Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video.

Samsung's Post Mocking Apple's 48MP Three-Camera Setup

48MP x 3 still doesn't equal 200MP 🙃 #iCant — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2025

