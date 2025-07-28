New Delhi, July 28: Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its new Galaxy S26 series early next year. Although the company has not officially confirmed the details, rumours about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series have already begun to spread online. The S26 series is expected to feature three models. It may come with the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to have a design similar to its predecessor, but it might come with some minor changes and improvements. Early leaks hint at better camera features and enhanced performance. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's leaked design now reportedly surfaces ahead of the launch. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might launch in India at a starting price at around INR 1,59,990. OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Launch in India Likely in August 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design (Expected)

As per reports, the design of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to show some noticeable changes. The smartphone could come with a grouping of three camera lenses together at the rear, a style similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, which doesn’t have a separate camera bump but the new model could introduce a different camera module. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with a slim design and will likely feature thinner bezels. The smartphone’s weight and thickness might be reduced compared to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The S26 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor and may be paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Redmi Smartphone in India With Dimensity 7025 SoC.

The smartphone is said to include an advanced vapour chamber cooling system to keep the device running efficiently. Samsung may replace the ISOCELL sensor with a Sony sensor. The Galaxy S26 Ultra might arrive with a quad rear camera setup. It is expected to include a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

