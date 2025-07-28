Mumbai, July 28: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its new smartphone, Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, in India in the mid-level range segment. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SOC and offers segment-specific performance and gaming experience. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is launched in a single variant regarding RAM and storage. It comes in three attractive colours.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is launched in Crimson Art (Red), Titan Black and Mystique White colour options. The smartphone is introduced in the Indian market with a large battery and a bigger display, ideal for playing games, watching movies and multitasking. Vivo T4R 5G Launch in India on July 31, 2025; Check Expected Price, Confirmed Camera, Processor and Other Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India starts at INR 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The smartphone is only introduced in a single RAM and storage variant. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 7, 2025.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Specifications and Features

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G smartphone is launched in India with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The latest Redmi smartphone brings a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT 600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 20MP selfie camera. The device offers up to 1080p video recording at 30 fps on the front and rear cameras.

The new Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor paired with Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS and an IMG BXM GPU. The smartphone comes with a larger 5,110mAh battery, 190 grams of weight and 7.99mm thickness. Vivo V60 Launch Soon in India, Likely To Release in August 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

It has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, Wi-Fi 5, Infrared, Bluetooth 5.3 version and various other supports. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G offers Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers, Dual SIM support, USB Type-C charging port and many other features.

