OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G will soon launch in India. Oppo has teased the upcoming smartphone from the K13 Turbo Series 5G and said, "Power, Speed, and Performance like never before. Coming soon." As per reports, the series may launch in August 2025 and may include OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G smartphone models. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, while the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Both smartphones may include a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP front camera. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Redmi Smartphone in India With Dimensity 7025 SoC.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Will Soon Launch in India

Get ready to enter the OPPO Turbo Zone. Unleashing the #OPPOK13TurboSeries 5G - Power, Speed, and Performance like never before. Coming soon!#LiveUnstoppable #OPphone Know More-https://t.co/myqvzcBIzu pic.twitter.com/CtRd4u41u7 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 28, 2025

