New Delhi, August 26: Samsung is said to launch its Galaxy S26 series, which is expected in early next year, though the company has yet to make an official announcement. Speculation about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series has already started to surface online. As per reports, three models could be introduced, which may be the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Among the new models, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India and some key specifications have surfaced online through recent leaks. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch is expected in January 2026, which may take place in the second half of the month. As per reports, Galaxy S26 Ultra could be launched at a price of around INR 1,59,990 in India. Apple Assembly Partner Foxconn Recalls 300 Chinese Engineers From India, Replaces Them With Taiwanese Staff: Report.

As per a report of Android Authority, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might introduce advanced privacy features that might make screen spying nearly impossible. The S26 Ultra is said to debut with "Flex Magic Pixel" technology, which is said to alter display pixels to control viewing angles to limit visibility for those nearby.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, and it may arrive with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage for the base model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup. Instead of the 200MP ISOCELL lens, Samsung may opt for a 200MP Sony sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Launch on September 1, 2025 in India Alongside Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition; Check Details.

The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with a 5,500mAh battery, which may support 60W fast charging. The S26 Ultra may run on One UI 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).