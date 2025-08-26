Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is confirmed to launch in India on September 1, 2025, with crystals embedded in the design. The luxurious foldable smartphone will be introduced alongside the Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition. Motorola confirmed that the new Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition would be introduced as a "first-of-its-kind evening where technology meets fashion." Previously, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company confirmed that the new Razr 60 edition would come with 100% true colour cameras, a titanium reinforced hinge with 5,00,000 flips and a stylish crossbody case. On the other hand, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition would include 12mm ironless drives and offer spatial audio. It will be launched in Ice Melt, French Oak, Gibraltar Sea and Trekking Green shades. Smartphone Launches in September 2025: From iPhone 17 Series to Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Lava AGNI 4, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Luxurious Edition Launch on September 1, 2025

Introducing THE UNFOLD — a first-of-its-kind evening where technology meets fashion. On 1st September 2025, Motorola and Swarovski come together to showcase cutting-edge smartphones and iconic designs for a lifestyle that’s futuristic, confident, and unstoppable. Stay tuned. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 26, 2025

