The South Korean technology giant Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 in the home market. The phone is priced at KRW 4,49,900 (around Rs 28,200) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The handset has been introduced in partnership with SK Telecom. The handset can be purchased from SK Telecom's official website in South Korea. If the recent reports are to be believed, the Galaxy Wide 5 could be launched in India as a rebadged Galaxy F42 5G. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Exynos 2100 SoC Appears On Google Play Console.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The main highlights of the Galaxy F42 5G are a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, triple-camera setup, Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC, an 8MP selfie camera, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 5000mAh battery, and more. The handset is offered in three shades - Black, White, and Blue.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 out of the box. There's a provision to expand the internal memory by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For photography, the smartphone sports a triple-camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary camera accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there's an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling. It packs a 5000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Wide reportedly could be launched as the Galaxy F42 5G. The Galaxy Wide 5 posses the model number - SM-E426S on the SK Telecom website. A few days ago, a device with a similar model number (SM-E426B/DS) was spotted on the Samsung India website a few days ago.

